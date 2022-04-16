ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather: A Few Showers Around Saturday

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says a cold front moves through the area on Saturday bringing us back to the 50s next week.

TONIGHT: Breezy at times with increasing clouds, low 52.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds and remaining dry through the morning. A cold front approaches by the afternoon bringing a round of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder. With colder air aloft some showers may be accompanied with small hail, high 70.

SUNDAY: Breezy and much cooler for Easter Sunday, but it's dry and mostly sunny, high 54.

MONDAY: Remaining cool with sunshine early, followed by increasing clouds. Rain develops later in the day becoming steady at night, high 54.

TUESDAY: Rain early in the day, then drying out with some sunny breaks later in the day, high 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder, high 60.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with a shower or two around, high 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, high 69.

Chris Sowers with the AccuWeather Long Range Forecast.

Comments / 71

Kim Edwards
01-28

You are explaining this nicely, @lifeisanenigima...?. I don't understand some of the nasty remarks directed towards you. I was taught basic weather in science class, in the 7th grade; & this was late 60's, early 70's, before reading "models." Thank you. Good day. 💕

Reply(2)
8
Marilou Roberts
01-28

last time they said a lot of inches, Trenton got nothing. I love to watch the excuses they give for telling the wrong prediction and that's exactly what's going to happen here.

Reply(10)
5
John Ensslen
01-20

I feel for the Delaware Valley people Especially for the Shore Districts They usually do not have the snow and ice removal equipment has the rest of Delaware Valley Especially for Leigh Valley they are more prepared . Unless we get a Real Nor 'Eastern I have seen less and less of these type of Storms Where Eastern Canadian High sets up and blows cold air down and reinforces the the Coastal Low pressure up the Coastline .

Reply(2)
3
POLITICS
