AccuWeather: A Few Showers Around Saturday

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says a cold front moves through the area on Saturday bringing us back to the 50s next week.

TONIGHT: Breezy at times with increasing clouds, low 52.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds and remaining dry through the morning. A cold front approaches by the afternoon bringing a round of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder. With colder air aloft some showers may be accompanied with small hail, high 70.

SUNDAY: Breezy and much cooler for Easter Sunday, but it's dry and mostly sunny, high 54.

MONDAY: Remaining cool with sunshine early, followed by increasing clouds. Rain develops later in the day becoming steady at night, high 54.

TUESDAY: Rain early in the day, then drying out with some sunny breaks later in the day, high 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder, high 60.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with a shower or two around, high 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, high 69.

Chris Sowers with the AccuWeather Long Range Forecast.