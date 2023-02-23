AccuWeather: Wide Range In Temps Today

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says it's another mild late February day before turning cooler on Friday.

TODAY: It's another mild afternoon out there with temperatures above the average high of 46 for this time of the year. Depending on how far north a warm front lifts, parts of our area may reach the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Behind a cold front it's cooler with highs in the upper 40s, and falling to the 30s by the evening. Winds will gust up to 35mph making it feel even colder under chilly sunshine.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the weekend under cloudy skies, with even a flurry around, high 36.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and much milder, high 52.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun with a few showers possible especially late in the day and at night, high 48.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers possible, high 46.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, high 46.

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy with rain possible at night, high 52.