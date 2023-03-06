Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

AccuWeather: Some Rain/Snow Showers Overnight

By Cecily Tynan,

6 hours ago

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it's another nice, mild day today but we're tracking a few showers tonight that could leave some light, slushy accumulation in the Lehigh Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Poconos from 7pm - 7am where you could see 2-4" of snow.

MONDAY: It's another another nice and mild day with sunshine and increasing clouds later in the day, high 56.

A clipper system will move into our area late tonight into early Tuesday morning. While there is the chance for some rain and snow showers, temperatures won't be too cold. No accumulation in Philadelphia, south and east. Any accumulation will likely be on non-paved surfaces. Even in the Lehigh Valley you'll only get at best an inch or two of slushy, but in the Poconos you could see 2-4".

TUESDAY: A shower early, otherwise it's mostly cloudy and turning windy during the afternoon, high 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, high 47.

THURSDAY: Another breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun, high 49.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, high 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, high 47.

SUNDAY: Rather cloudy with shower possible, high 48.
