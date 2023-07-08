AccuWeather: Pop-Up T'Storm, Humid

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says there will be a lot of dry time today, but some areas could see a drenching downpour again.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Like the past several days, any storm that develops could produce drenching downpours and flash flooding. High 90.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, warm and sticky. Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Heavy thunderstorms and downpours are likely during the late afternoon and evening hours. Flash flooding, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible. High 83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible in spots. High 85.

TUESDAY: Still warm and humid. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Watch for an afternoon thunderstorm. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 88.