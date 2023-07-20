AccuWeather: Warm & Humid Today

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says a few isolated downpours can be expected today, a greater threat for rain and storms arrives early Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warmer and humid, high 89. A few pop-up downpours and thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy, low 72. A line of thunderstorms moves in from Central Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: It's a stormy start to the day with a round of thunderstorms and heavy downpours arriving right around the morning commute. Thunderstorms can turn severe. We're also watching for the potential of any downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Storms likely exit the Jersey Shore by mid-morning. The rest of the day features more clouds than sun with just a pop-up thunderstorm during the afternoon, high 86.

SATURDAY: It's partly sunny and less humid making for a nice start to the weekend, high 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable, high 89.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, high 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun with a thunderstorm in spots, high 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid with a thunderstorm around, high 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, high 91.