Open in App
6abc Action News

AccuWeather: Warm & Humid Today

By Cecily Tynan,

5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Pb4_0bjXunnr00

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says a few isolated downpours can be expected today, a greater threat for rain and storms arrives early Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warmer and humid, high 89. A few pop-up downpours and thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy, low 72. A line of thunderstorms moves in from Central Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: It's a stormy start to the day with a round of thunderstorms and heavy downpours arriving right around the morning commute. Thunderstorms can turn severe. We're also watching for the potential of any downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Storms likely exit the Jersey Shore by mid-morning. The rest of the day features more clouds than sun with just a pop-up thunderstorm during the afternoon, high 86.

SATURDAY: It's partly sunny and less humid making for a nice start to the weekend, high 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable, high 89.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, high 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun with a thunderstorm in spots, high 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid with a thunderstorm around, high 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, high 91.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
NEXT Weather: Sun, clouds Thursday ahead of stormy Friday
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Small debris falling from I-95 prompts southbound lane closures in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Air quality alerts in effect due to more smoke from Canadian wildfires
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Overnight lane closures on I-95 southbound in Pennsport due to bridge repairs
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Effort to find 2 children lost in Bucks flash flood experiences 'setback' due to weather: Police
Upper Makefield Township, PA1 day ago
Look out for the nesting shore birds at the Ocean City Rookery
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
Atco Dragway announces permanent closure after 63 years in South Jersey
Atco, NJ21 hours ago
Another sinkhole closes Rt. 202 in King of Prussia; repairs could take all week
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Southbound Route 202 in King of Prussia reduced to 1 lane while crews assess damage
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
3 impact studies to be conducted on proposed Sixers arena in Chinatown
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Philadelphia bakery to host giveaway after camel 'customer' goes viral
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Parking Permit Hell
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SEPTA temporarily changes Regional Rail schedules during final stage of rebuild project
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
'It did actually work': Ocean City residents, businesses pleased with teen curfew results
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
6abc True Crime | Horror on the Farm: The Bucks County Boys
Solebury Township, PA1 day ago
Two dead and another person injured after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Volunteers help out Philabundance in honor of Pennsylvania Day
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy