Open in App
Mercer County, NJ
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

AccuWeather: Battle zone Thursday with temperatures

By Cecily Tynan,

4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ttj2_0bjXunnr00

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says some will be in the 50s, 60s, or 70s tomorrow depending on where you live.

The National Weather Service has completed their survey in Mercer County and confirms a tornado did touch down yesterday. A strong and large EF-2 tornado started in Lawrence Twp and ended in West Windsor Twp. Was on the ground for nearly 6 miles with a damage width path two football fields wide. Winds of 110-115mph.

TONIGHT: It will be a damp and chilly night with temperatures not dropping much from the upper 30s to lower 40s, were we are currently sitting. With temperatures and dewpoints near each other, the atmosphere may become saturated for a time later tonight leading to patchy fog. Something we will be watching as warmer air tries to come in.

THURSDAY: A warm front sits to our south in Virginia and it separates a winter chill to the north from a taste of early summer to the south where temperatures are in the 80s! This boundary will be in our area somewhere tomorrow, most likely in our very northeastern zones. It is very conceivable that a location like Trenton and northern Ocean county is in the mid 50s tomorrow while somewhere like a Dover and Lancaster gets to mid 70s. Here in the City we will be very close, but expecting a high of 73 in the warm sector. To put this in perspective, if you drove from New York tomorrow it would be just upper 40s and then when you get to Washington, D.C. it will be in the low 80s. Even in areas that get into the warmth it will not last all that long as the backdoor front pushes back southwestward and drops temperatures by the evening.

FRIDAY: We will see a big drop on Friday behind the cold front. Temperatures that start in the upper 40s will be in the upper 30s by evening. Plus add in a 40mph wind gust to make it feel even cooler. The sky will be mostly sunny.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the weekend under cloudy skies, even a flurry or two. High 36.

SUNDAY: Sun mixing with clouds. A rapid rebound with a high 52.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun with a few showers possible especially late in the day and at night, high 48.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Despite lack of snow, pothole season is well underway across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Weather Authority: Clouds may turn to passing showers as temps rise for President's Day
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
"Operator unavailability" leads to nearly 2 dozen SEPTA delays
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Cobbs Creek house fire leaves woman dead
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
House fire leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
York, PA contractor low bidder for I-95, Route 896 project
York, PA1 day ago
NY Post: Recently Sold Home in Mt. Airy Came with Unique Addition: Cemetery in Backyard
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
What Happened to Llarisa Abreu? The Meteorologist Isn't on CBS 3 Anymore
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pedestrian fatally struck by Atlantic City Rail Line train: NJ Transit
Lindenwold, NJ11 hours ago
Bucks County is Home to Two Classic Restaurants That are Ideal for Date Night
Bristol, PA2 days ago
Doctors say its time to prepare for springtime allergies
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Historical Society of Pennsylvania helps City Council member uncover surprises in family tree
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Truly Heartbreaking: 18 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Philadelphia church honors firefighters lost in the line of duty
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Habitat for Humanity receives $4 million grant to repair homes in Philly
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Allergies In Philadelphia: Everything To Know
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Bryn Athyn Thrift Shop moving to new location, “Building for Community” project continues
Bryn Athyn, PA1 day ago
One of Pennsylvania’s Most Scenic Routes Winds Through Chester County
Wilmington, DE6 days ago
Suspect in Bridgeville Homicide Arrested
Bridgeville, DE1 day ago
Philly woman released in stabbing of husband in Atlantic City
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mom Working As Pizza Delivery Driver Has Vanished In Southwest Philadelphia. Where Is Robin Ellis?
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Crash in Mayfair kills at least one person: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy