AccuWeather: Battle zone Thursday with temperatures

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says some will be in the 50s, 60s, or 70s tomorrow depending on where you live.

The National Weather Service has completed their survey in Mercer County and confirms a tornado did touch down yesterday. A strong and large EF-2 tornado started in Lawrence Twp and ended in West Windsor Twp. Was on the ground for nearly 6 miles with a damage width path two football fields wide. Winds of 110-115mph.

TONIGHT: It will be a damp and chilly night with temperatures not dropping much from the upper 30s to lower 40s, were we are currently sitting. With temperatures and dewpoints near each other, the atmosphere may become saturated for a time later tonight leading to patchy fog. Something we will be watching as warmer air tries to come in.

THURSDAY: A warm front sits to our south in Virginia and it separates a winter chill to the north from a taste of early summer to the south where temperatures are in the 80s! This boundary will be in our area somewhere tomorrow, most likely in our very northeastern zones. It is very conceivable that a location like Trenton and northern Ocean county is in the mid 50s tomorrow while somewhere like a Dover and Lancaster gets to mid 70s. Here in the City we will be very close, but expecting a high of 73 in the warm sector. To put this in perspective, if you drove from New York tomorrow it would be just upper 40s and then when you get to Washington, D.C. it will be in the low 80s. Even in areas that get into the warmth it will not last all that long as the backdoor front pushes back southwestward and drops temperatures by the evening.

FRIDAY: We will see a big drop on Friday behind the cold front. Temperatures that start in the upper 40s will be in the upper 30s by evening. Plus add in a 40mph wind gust to make it feel even cooler. The sky will be mostly sunny.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the weekend under cloudy skies, even a flurry or two. High 36.

SUNDAY: Sun mixing with clouds. A rapid rebound with a high 52.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun with a few showers possible especially late in the day and at night, high 48.