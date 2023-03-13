AccuWeather: Nor'easter To Bring Gusty Winds

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says we'll see the fringe effects from a nor'easter as it strengthens offshore moving toward New England.

WIND ADVISORY: Has been posted for Tuesday afternoon and evening for most of our area with winds expected to gust 40-50mph. The strongest winds will be right along the central New Jersey coast.

WINTER STORM WARNING: For Carbon and Monroe counties through Tuesday evening where 4-8" of snow is possible.

TONIGHT: We'll be dealing with showers primarily early this evening. Otherwise it's a damp and cool night with winds gusting up to 35mph, low 35.

TUESDAY: The morning starts off quiet, but we'll get some wraparound moisture on the backside of the storm. This will likely be in the form of snow showers. With temperatures above freezing, and a higher March sun angle we're not expecting much to stick. A grassy coating is possible in the Lehigh Valley or the higher terrain of the northwest suburbs. The bigger weather headline will be the strong winds gusting 40-50mph.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining windy with 40mph gusts possible. It's another cool day under partly sunny skies, high 49.

THURSDAY: Turning milder with intervals of clouds and sun, high 58.

FRIDAY: It's the mildest day of the week with increasing clouds during the day, high 64. Showers may develop later at night.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around early in the day, high 56.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly, high 44.

MONDAY: Sun, few clouds, high 50.