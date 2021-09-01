Cause-Driven Colorful Shaving Creams
Pacific Shaving Company's colorful shaving creams for men and women help to bring awareness to important health and social causes in an eye-catching way. The #ShaveWithPurpose collection introduces six rich and moisturizing products, each of which represents a different cause. There's Green for Mental Health Awareness, Pink for Breast Cancer Research and Purple to represent LGBTQ+ Equality & Inclusion. Notably, 10% of the proceeds from each sale go to non-profit organization partners, which include the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Prostate Cancer Foundation and others.www.trendhunter.com
