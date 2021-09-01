Cancel
Cancer

Cause-Driven Colorful Shaving Creams

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
Cover picture for the articlePacific Shaving Company's colorful shaving creams for men and women help to bring awareness to important health and social causes in an eye-catching way. The #ShaveWithPurpose collection introduces six rich and moisturizing products, each of which represents a different cause. There's Green for Mental Health Awareness, Pink for Breast Cancer Research and Purple to represent LGBTQ+ Equality & Inclusion. Notably, 10% of the proceeds from each sale go to non-profit organization partners, which include the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Prostate Cancer Foundation and others.

#Shaving#Cancer Research#Mental Health#Breast Cancer#Pacific Shaving Company
