Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan] September 1 (ANI): Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.'The rally was conducted to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and was headed by HRCP senior officials and was attended in large numbers by families of victims, social and political workers, and representatives of trade unions, Express Tribune reported.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Group#Europe#Karachi#Protest Riot#Hrcp#Gora Qabristan#Express Tribune#Pakistani#Shia#Majlis#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text

Family Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nepal condemns attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Nepal has condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab province and has appealed to the neighbouring country to respect the rights of the minority Hindu communities. On Friday, the Human Rights Organisation of Nepal issued a letter to the Pakistan Ambassador...
WorldInternational Business Times

8-Year-Old Hindu Boy Charged With Blasphemy, Muslim Mob Erupt In Chaos In Pakistan

An 8-year-old Hindu boy in Pakistan was charged with blasphemy for urinating near where Muslim madrassa books are kept, according to a report from the Guardian. The boy is the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy. He is being held in protective police custody in east Pakistan. Blasphemy charges can carry the death penalty.
ProtestsVice

A Journalist Went to Cover an Islamophobic Rally. He Went Viral for Refusing to Join In.

Anmol Pritam’s phone has not stopped ringing since yesterday. On Sunday night, a video surfaced on Twitter in which the 24-year-old is surrounded by a frenzied mob of angry men in India’s capital New Delhi. They’re pulling his arm, hitting him, and yanking his shirt. They’re forcing him to say “Jai Shri Ram” – an expression in Hindi translating to “glory to [Hindu] god Ram” but appropriated by Hindu right-wing nationalists who use it in political campaigns, or, worse, mob lynchings.
AdvocacyVoice of America

IPOB Separatists' Lockdown Protest Takes Hold in Nigeria's Southeast

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Supporters of the Nigerian separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), began a weekly stay-at-home protest Monday in the country's southeast, calling for their leader to be released. IPOB's southeast lockdown protest took effect from 6 a.m. local time Monday and lasted 12 hours. Residents across...
Protestsamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran accused of using ‘ruthless’ force to crush peaceful protests

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Amnesty International says Iran’s security forces have resorted to unlawful use of force to “ruthlessly” crackdown on mainly peaceful protesters who have taken to the streets across the country over the past weeks. Protesters, bystanders,...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup topped 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond...
Worldglobalvoices.org

An eight-year-old boy is the youngest person ever accused of blasphemy in Pakistan’s history

An eight-year-old Hindu boy has been charged with violating Pakistan's blasphemy laws in Bhong village of the Rahim Yar Khan District in the Punjab province after urinating in a madrassa (a Muslim religious school) library. According to Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, violators could face life in prison or death. Critics say these laws have long been used to persecute minority groups in Pakistan.
WorldWashington Post

The Pakistani media faces a new crackdown

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. A new law could mark the beginning of the end for Pakistan’s hard-won media freedoms. In 2009, I set out to broadcast a live show direct from the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan — right after the government had signed a peace deal with the Pakistani Taliban, which controlled the area at the time. But only a few hours before the show, one of my reporter friends, Musa Khan Khel, was gunned down by unknown people in Taliban territory. That evening I led a rally to protest his death. One of the people who came was an 11-year-old blogger by the name of Malala Yousafzai.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

Vice President Kamala Harris will elevate issues surrounding worker rights and civil liberties Thursday as she closes out her visit to Southeast Asia elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights.Harris will participate in what her team is billing as a “changemakers” event in Vietnam with civil society and business leaders — as well as a press conference — before beginning the trip back home to the U.S. Vietnam has been criticized for restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, and its crackdown on individuals it deems political...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus's Kalesnikava Shortlisted For Human Rights Prize

Jailed Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has been shortlisted for the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, which is awarded each year by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor 'outstanding' civil society work in the defense of human rights. The selection panel on August 31 shortlisted...
Protestsdallassun.com

Tibetan activists groups protest outside Chinese embassy

London [UK], August 31 (ANI): Tibetan activist groups in the UK observed the International Day of the Disappeared in London on Tuesday by raising slogans outside the Chinese Embassy to 'Release Political Prisoners'. London-based Free Tibet, Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM) supported by the Tibetan Community UK...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Human Rights Group urges world to remember victims of China

Beijing [China] September 1 (ANI): Human rights group while marking the 'International Day of the Disappeared' urged the world to remember the people who became the victim of China's 'enforced disappearance'. These victims include monks and nuns, writers, artists, farmers, community leaders, students, and other intellectuals, from the Tibetan and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy