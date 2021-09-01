Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan
Islamabad [Pakistan] September 1 (ANI): Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.'The rally was conducted to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and was headed by HRCP senior officials and was attended in large numbers by families of victims, social and political workers, and representatives of trade unions, Express Tribune reported.www.birminghamstar.com
