Townhouse Detroit to Debut Refreshed Interior and Menu
When Townhouse Detroit closed during the second wave of pandemic-spurred restaurant shutdowns in November of 2020, owner and Heirloom Hospitality Group president Jeremy Sasson saw an opportunity. “The pandemic presented endless challenges, but it also presented a lot of time for reflection,” he says. “…We were excited to prepare for the next decade and decided this was the time to take the brand and our guest experience to the next level.”www.hourdetroit.com
