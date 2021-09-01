Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Townhouse Detroit to Debut Refreshed Interior and Menu

By Lauren Wethington
hourdetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Townhouse Detroit closed during the second wave of pandemic-spurred restaurant shutdowns in November of 2020, owner and Heirloom Hospitality Group president Jeremy Sasson saw an opportunity. “The pandemic presented endless challenges, but it also presented a lot of time for reflection,” he says. “…We were excited to prepare for the next decade and decided this was the time to take the brand and our guest experience to the next level.”

www.hourdetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Cooking#Downtown Detroit#Food Drink#Townhouse Detroit#Debut Refreshed Interior#Menu#Blis Gourmet#Old World Farms#The Townhouse Detroit#Townhouse Birmingham#Heirloom Goods#Californian#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Towering Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, to come down

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot-tall (6.4-meter) bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted off its 40-foot (12- meter) pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

What's in the Texas election law signed by Gov. Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial election security law on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a months-long political battle and a major victory for Republicans in the state who say it will help protect the integrity of future elections. But Democrats remain dedicated to fighting the law, with several...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Reuters

Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to start

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept 8 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial on Wednesday in federal court, with prosecutors poised to lay out fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley star accused of lying about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. In one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy