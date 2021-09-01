New Navy guidelines allow men to be bald and wear earrings and women to have 'very short' hair

The Navy has adopted new grooming and accessory policies for male and female sailors, giving them more leniency to dress as they want.

The new policies, many of which go into effect immediately, were announced on Tuesday by Mark D. Faram, chief of naval personnel public affairs.

REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO HAMMER BIDEN OVER AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION SHORTCOMINGS

“Navy uniform policy updates are the result of Fleet feedback, uniform working group discussions, command sponsored requests and direction from Navy leadership,” wrote Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr., chief of naval personnel, in the announcement . “Navy uniform policy updates directly support Sailor 2025 objectives to attract and retain the very best Sailors by finding greater flexibility in our policies and practices, including uniforms.”

Men are now allowed to be bald, have a flat top or fade, or have a high and tight cut, though sideburns restrictions remain stringent. If a male sailor has sideburns, that hair must not exceed the length of hair “where it intersects with the haircut,” while the requirement regarding sideburns length “remains unchanged.”

Female sailors are now permitted to have “very short” hair . The new guidelines allow for them to have short hair as long as it does “not exceed two inches in bulk and four inches in length anywhere on the head,” though bald hairstyles remain banned, except in the case of medical treatments.

“These changes are aligned with the efforts to eliminate inconsistency in the application of policy standards and provide clearer guidance that will facilitate compliance and enforcement," added Rob Carroll, head of uniform matters on the staff of the chief of naval personnel. "Also, they will expand options for our sailors in grooming standards while eliminating policies considered by most as outdated."

“These changes recognize hairstyles that are now pretty standard in society and is also aligned with presenting a professional military appearance while in uniform,” Carroll said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Another policy change regards the wearing of earrings for men. The new guidelines make it permissible for them to wear earrings while on leave or liberty status, in civilian attire, and off military institutions. Earrings remain prohibited while wearing civilian clothing if the sailor is performing “official duties.”

Other updates to the policy include allowing sailors with accented names to have those accents included on name tags and name patches and permitting the use of specifically colored head covering for sailors going through medical treatments. Men with medical or religious waived shaving regimes will also have more leeway to outline or shape the outer edges of their beards.

Washington Examiner Videos