Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

New Navy guidelines allow men to be bald and wear earrings and women to have 'very short' hair

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL3qm_0bjXuHkj00


The Navy has adopted new grooming and accessory policies for male and female sailors, giving them more leniency to dress as they want.

The new policies, many of which go into effect immediately, were announced on Tuesday by Mark D. Faram, chief of naval personnel public affairs.

REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO HAMMER BIDEN OVER AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION SHORTCOMINGS

“Navy uniform policy updates are the result of Fleet feedback, uniform working group discussions, command sponsored requests and direction from Navy leadership,” wrote Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr., chief of naval personnel, in the announcement . “Navy uniform policy updates directly support Sailor 2025 objectives to attract and retain the very best Sailors by finding greater flexibility in our policies and practices, including uniforms.”

Men are now allowed to be bald, have a flat top or fade, or have a high and tight cut, though sideburns restrictions remain stringent. If a male sailor has sideburns, that hair must not exceed the length of hair “where it intersects with the haircut,” while the requirement regarding sideburns length “remains unchanged.”

Female sailors are now permitted to have “very short” hair . The new guidelines allow for them to have short hair as long as it does “not exceed two inches in bulk and four inches in length anywhere on the head,” though bald hairstyles remain banned, except in the case of medical treatments.

“These changes are aligned with the efforts to eliminate inconsistency in the application of policy standards and provide clearer guidance that will facilitate compliance and enforcement," added Rob Carroll, head of uniform matters on the staff of the chief of naval personnel. "Also, they will expand options for our sailors in grooming standards while eliminating policies considered by most as outdated."

“These changes recognize hairstyles that are now pretty standard in society and is also aligned with presenting a professional military appearance while in uniform,” Carroll said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Another policy change regards the wearing of earrings for men. The new guidelines make it permissible for them to wear earrings while on leave or liberty status, in civilian attire, and off military institutions. Earrings remain prohibited while wearing civilian clothing if the sailor is performing “official duties.”

Other updates to the policy include allowing sailors with accented names to have those accents included on name tags and name patches and permitting the use of specifically colored head covering for sailors going through medical treatments. Men with medical or religious waived shaving regimes will also have more leeway to outline or shape the outer edges of their beards.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 13

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Hair#Long Hair#Bald#New Navy#Republicans#Fleet#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & Defensefootballscoop.com

Navy unveils new alternate uniforms inspired by the Marines

The Navy and Air Force uniforms for their game against each other have become some of the most anticipated uniform releases in all of college football, largely due to the thought they each put into it, and the historical significance as well. This morning, Navy revealed their alternates, and they...
MilitaryNew York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Marine kicked out of military for refusing to wear mask, take COVID vaccine

A Marine corporal was discharged from the Corps after she refused to comply with the recently-imposed mask mandate and rejected the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a video shared by Marine veteran and Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel, Cpl. Whitney McHaffie was kicked out of the Marine Corps despite her religious objection to wearing a mask and receiving the vaccine. Military.com reported that she later sought a religious exemption for the vaccine, but it was not resolved by the time she received a general discharge under honorable conditions.
MilitaryWashington Post

Are the Navy SEALs actually awful at their jobs?

The SEALs may be the only pop-culture heroes to emerge from the disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They’re the guys who killed Osama bin Laden. In blockbuster movies and best-selling books, such as “American Sniper” and “Lone Survivor,” they battle not only a ruthless enemy but also risk-averse generals, incompetent politicians and an indifferent citizenry. America might have lost its post-9/11 wars, but the SEALs won theirs — at least in their memoirs and at the movies.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

If I Could, I'd Wear This Old Navy Puff-Sleeve Dress Every Dang Day

You know when you try on something and immediately love it? That's exactly what happened to me with this Old Navy Puff-Sleeve Light-Wash Jean Mini Swing Dress ($45). I'm a regular dress wearer come the summer months, mainly because: A) Dresses are easy to slip on. B) They're comfortable. And C) People think you look fancy when you're not trying at all. After I cycle through my usual 10 or so summer dresses, I try to add a new one into the mix, and Old Navy has always been ole reliable. I like its dresses because they're super affordable and they last forever (I wish I was kidding when I say I still own the same Old Navy dress I wore on my 21st birthday . . . five years ago). While shopping its store, my eyes immediately fixated upon this denim-cotton dress with puff sleeves and a square neckline as it was perfect for day-to-day wear. Once I tried it on, I knew it was a winner. Swish, time for checkout!
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy