Jaguars claim Tyron Johnson off waivers

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jaguars are taking advantage of being first in line in the waiver claim order. Jacksonville has claimed receiver Tyron Johnson after the Chargers cut him on Tuesday. Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but didn’t see his first regular-season game action until 2020. He appeared in 12 games for the Chargers last year, catching 20 passes for 398 yards with three touchdowns. He also took three carries for 17 yards.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

