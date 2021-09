Press conference with local media | Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. What has this relocation process like been for you knowing that there's been a tragedy back in New Orleans?. "It's obviously a disaster going on for me to be honest. We're blessed enough to be able to get out and have people coordinate things for us, without us having too much work. Personally, I mean, thankfully, it's just me, none of my family's in New Orleans. So it's been pretty easy for me, but knowing what's going on back there and us not being able to be there to help it's kind of unsettling, but we're doing what we can."