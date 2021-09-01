King County Recording Fee Increase

Investments include at least $1.2 million for community driven projects and up to $225,000 to 28 business districts throughout Seattle. Seattle (August 26, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced $7.5 million in direct investments to support downtown and neighborhood economic recovery. Over 28 neighborhood business district organizations will receive up to $225,000 in funding to help stabilize small businesses and address community needs. These investments, which are in addition to direct assistance provided to small businesses through the Small Business Stabilization Fund, will support neighborhoods reopen, build e-commerce capacity, activate public spaces, address graffiti and vandalism, and promote community safety and community building events throughout their neighborhoods.
