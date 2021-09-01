Cancel
Washington State

King County Recording Fee Increase

By SDCI Community Engagement
 6 days ago

As of July 26, 2021, the recording fee for most documents in Washington State has increased by $100 per document type. This increase is at the direction of HB 1277, passed during the 2021 state legislative session. The surcharge will fund state and local programs that promote low-income housing, eviction prevention, and homelessness services.

#Homelessness#Low Income Housing#Hb 1277
