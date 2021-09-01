Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals postponed, game set for Thursday
Wednesday night’s game between the host Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed to Thursday due to rain.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams originally were scheduled to have an off day.
Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.30 ERA) was scheduled for pitch against fellow right-hander Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.13) on Wednesday.
Entering Wednesday, the Phillies are 2 1/2 games out of first place behind Atlanta in the National League East. The Phillies posted a 12-6 victory on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to five games.
–Field Level Media
