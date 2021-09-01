2021 LA Kings Development Camp Recap
Jack Jablonski and Jared Shafran join host Jesse Cohen to breakdown the 2021 LA Kings Development Camp. The trio take a look at the returning players in the Kings system as well as the handful of new faces making their LA Kings Development Camp debut. Despite some high profile absences and early departures, established prospects like Rasmus Kupari, Samuel Fagemo and Tyler Madden led the way while newcomers Brandt Clarke and Francesco Pinelli impressed everybody with their poise and talent.lakingsinsider.com
Comments / 0