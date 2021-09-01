Lil Nas X debuts artwork for 'Montero' album and reveals its unique inspiration
Every day brings us one step closer to Lil Nas X's debut album, Montero, due out September 17. On Tuesday, the "Industry Baby" artist debuted the album's official artwork, a psychedelic piece that depicts a nude Lil Nas X floating over a waterfall while surrounded by rainbows, butterflies and droplets of water. The cover also features buildings reminiscent of Greco-Roman architecture, lush green grass and a twisted tree, underneath which a smaller Lil Nas X is reclining while playing with bubbles and butterflies.
