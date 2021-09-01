State investigations still unfinished 2 years after Elijah McClain's death

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When it comes to the story of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, arguably the most egregious aspect, outside of the ruthless killing itself, is that one prosecutor took even a glimpse at this case and basically said, “Nah, this ain’t worth prosecuting,” and another may have taken things even further and ordered that Greg and Travis McMichael shall not be arrested fresh off of receiving a friendly phone call from the elder McMichael looking for a favor. Fortunately, the now-former district attorney who fits the latter description has just been indicted for her alleged misconduct.