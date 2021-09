The dog days of summer have come to an end and the early days of fall are approaching. Cooler weather, crisp nights and some moisture are on the way. This is the time of year for beer producers around the world to begin releasing their seasonal fall releases. Oktoberfest this year begins on Sept. 18 and ends on Oct. 2. It is the largest Volksfest in the world. It is a time for large groups to gather, feast and of course drink copious amounts of Festbier. The changing of seasons from summer to fall is my personal favorite. The annual release of the Festbier from each brewery as they start hitting the shelves this time of year signals the beginning of that transition. At Brix Bottleshop we have been very busy procuring the new releases. Don’t wait to purchase these beers. By the end of September they will all be gone!