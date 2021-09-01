Cancel
Not finished yet! Manchester United make signing striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund 'a PRIORITY next summer'... Reds to rival Man City despite their huge £385,000 a week outlay to bring back 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo

By Chris Wheeler
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Manchester United are ready to go head-to-head again with Manchester City next summer in the battle to sign Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker will be at the centre of a bidding war because he has a release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund stating that he can leave for £64.5million at the end of this season.

Although United dramatically beat City to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is understood that 21-year-old Haaland, who scored for Norway in a 1-1 draw with Holland last night, is still a top target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GluvA_0bjXoHOd00
Manchester United are reportedly still viewing Erling Haaland as a 'priority' next summer

United came close to buying him in January 2020 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who coached Haaland at Molde, flew to Austria for talks with his fellow Norwegian, but the Red Bull Salzburg striker made a £19.5m move to Dortmund instead.

City were put off by Dortmund’s asking price in excess of £150m this summer, but they are almost certain to be in the market when the fee is slashed in May — even more so after missing out on Ronaldo and Harry Kane last month. Europe’s other top clubs will also enter the bidding.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek’s agent has challenged United to honour their promise of giving him more playing time after it emerged that the club rejected a loan move to Everton late on deadline day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkieB_0bjXoHOd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tezes_0bjXoHOd00

Van de Beek’s career has stalled since he arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for £40m a year ago, with the Holland midfielder making just 15 starts. His agent Guido Albers hinted that Van de Beek would have preferred to go out on loan, but the 24-year-old now expects to play more under Solskjaer.

‘There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England,’ said Albers. ‘But you need the cooperation of the club. It looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t.

‘It’s disappointing but also reassuring for him — that he will get his chance, his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

‘He’s been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZ3L0_0bjXoHOd00
 It is reported that the return of Ronaldo does not now mean the pursuit of Haaland is over

‘Everybody who knows Donny knows he loves the game and he wants to be on the pitch every week. So you can probably tell what he wanted most.’

Van de Beek was given a run-out in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke at Old Trafford yesterday.

Mason Greenwood also played after he was left out of England’s squad to play Hungary, Andorra and Poland, and scored in a 4-3 defeat.

Meanwhile, Ederson has become the latest City player to sign a new contract at the Etihad, committing himself to the club until 2026.

The 28-year-old Brazil goalkeeper, signed from Benfica for £35million in 2017, joins Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones and Ruben Dias in agreeing new terms with City this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzGRE_0bjXoHOd00
 The young Borussia Dortmund striker (left) is one of the most in-demand players in the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDwym_0bjXoHOd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rq9kJ_0bjXoHOd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xB6u1_0bjXoHOd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jqzoi_0bjXoHOd00

