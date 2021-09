The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.