Kings rumors: Fox, Haliburton are off limits for Ben Simmons trade
Per oddsmakers at MyBookie, the Sacramento Kings are still the favorites to trade for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. Their current odds are +250. According to sources, Simmons actually has no interest of playing for the Kings. However, to get along with others in this league, sometimes players have to go along. At least the guard would now finally have the opportunity to leave Philadelphia.www.basketballinsiders.com
