Lasting Gifts: A Letter From Bishop McConnell

episcopalpgh.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be my last message to you as your bishop. My retirement takes effect officially tomorrow, and our Standing Committee will be the Ecclesiastical Authority of the diocese until Bishop-elect Dr. Ketlen Solak+ is consecrated on November 13. I will, however, be among you for another two weeks, advising the Standing Committee and the Bishop-elect. I am grateful for the opportunity to ordain the Reverend Bonnie-Marie Yager-Wiggan at Trinity Cathedral this coming Saturday, the 47th ordination during my time in Pittsburgh. I rejoice to leave such a legacy of gifted clergy who serve this diocese and the wider Church, as well as for the many dozens of lay people who have answered the call to leadership and ministry during our time together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy