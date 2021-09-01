Tom Holland Shares a Sweet 'Spider-Man' Behind-the-Scenes Photo for Zendaya's Birthday

After months of anticipation, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, giving fans their first look at the movie that will likely end up as one of this year's largest blockbusters. To help promote Sony and Marvel Studios' first massive marketing pushing for the movie, the film's social media channels have also released a promo video featuring No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. As one might expect, the two Avengers really want you to watch the trailer.