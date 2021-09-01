Tom Holland Shares a Sweet 'Spider-Man' Behind-the-Scenes Photo for Zendaya's Birthday
If you ever wanted proof that MJ and Peter Parker are meant to be, look no further than Tom Holland's cute Instagram photo to Zendaya for her birthday. Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their Spider-Man movies, which pictures Zendaya taking a camera shot of her and Holland. Holland is in costume and covered with scraps, clearly about to shoot or just wrapped an action scene. They look natural and happy, proving that the Spider-Man movies are perfectly cast and also play matchmaker here and there.collider.com
