Congressman Joe Wilson: Biden Should Resign

Americans have been bombarded with numbers over the course of the past eighteen or so months. And while we should be able to rely upon our elected and appointed leadership at the federal level, as well as the corporate press, to state accurate numbers, percentages, and statistics, instead, it seems that we are presented daily with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and implausibilities. This is perhaps most evident, when we are presented with something that should be as precise as basic math. The numbers seem to change depending on the day or the speaker or the medium.