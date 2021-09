One of the most common questions we get from organizations is, “How can we align our employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) efforts?” Increasingly, we see organizations recognize that a meaningful connection exists. Models such as the service-profit-chain and the employee engagement virtuous cycle illustrate how and why EX and CX are interrelated. Our research at Qualtrics XM Institute goes further, to show that investments in both EX and CX have positive impacts on business performance.