Raab defiantly refuses to say when he went on holiday as MPs grill him over Afghanistan crisis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Raab has refused to offer further details about his Crete holiday when pressed at least nine times by MPs, labelling the questions a “fishing expedition”. As he faced questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Foreign Secretary was also told it was a “bad idea” for him, the Prime Minister and high-ranking Government officials to all take holiday while Kabul was seized by the Taliban.

