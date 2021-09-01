Raab defiantly refuses to say when he went on holiday as MPs grill him over Afghanistan crisis
Dominic Raab has refused to offer further details about his Crete holiday when pressed at least nine times by MPs, labelling the questions a “fishing expedition”. As he faced questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Foreign Secretary was also told it was a “bad idea” for him, the Prime Minister and high-ranking Government officials to all take holiday while Kabul was seized by the Taliban.www.newschainonline.com
