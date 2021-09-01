Viera competition will test skills of police K9 teams

Who’s the top dog? Police K9 officers will find out Sunday, Oct. 17 in Viera. About 20 police and military K9 teams from around Florida, the United States and the world currently are scheduled to test their skills in the third annual Space Coast Police K9 Competition at USSSA Space Coast Stadium at 5800 Stadium Parkway. And that number is expected to grow to around 30 teams by the day of the event, said Yvonne Martinez, the public information officer with the Cocoa Police Department.