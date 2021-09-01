Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cocoa, FL

Viera competition will test skills of police K9 teams

By MIKE GAFFEY
vieravoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s the top dog? Police K9 officers will find out Sunday, Oct. 17 in Viera. About 20 police and military K9 teams from around Florida, the United States and the world currently are scheduled to test their skills in the third annual Space Coast Police K9 Competition at USSSA Space Coast Stadium at 5800 Stadium Parkway. And that number is expected to grow to around 30 teams by the day of the event, said Yvonne Martinez, the public information officer with the Cocoa Police Department.

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cocoa, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Cocoa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Suwannee, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Cocoa, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dogs#Cdc#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy