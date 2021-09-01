Destiny 2: 10 weapons you need to farm in Season of the Lost

One of the main reasons that Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox shooters available is because each season usually brings plenty of awesome new weapons to grind for, and Season of the Lost is no different. Featuring tons of new and reprised weapons that have excellent perks and stats, Season of the Lost is arguably one of the most rewarding seasons in Destiny 2. However, with so many great guns available, it can be tough to know which of the new weapons are the best.