Although not officially confirmed until recently, it has been known for a while now that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were expecting their first child together, and Jost took to his Instagram today to let everyone know that their new arrival has already been born. As seems to be the way in these pandemic times, celebrities have been able to mostly avoid the media when it comes to marriages and pregnancies, and Johansson made a good attempt at keeping her upcoming arrival a secret from everyone, but following her absence from Black Widow promotions a friend of the actress spilled the beans.