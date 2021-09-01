Canadians can save up to CAD $500 on gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, & more at Microsoft

Need something light and portable on a trip from Toronto to Vancouver? Settling in at a cafe in Alberta and need something powerful to work on? If you're somewhere in Canada and you're on the hunt for a new laptop, Microsoft has the deal for you right now. You can save up to CAD $500 on laptops through the Canadian Microsoft store. The sale includes dozens of models from a bunch of different brands like Asus, Lenovo, Razer, and others. The prices range from budget machines around CAD $500 to beasts worth more than CAD $4,500. All of them are on sale, however, many are down to thheir lowest prices. This huge sale ends Sept. 13, so grab one while you can.