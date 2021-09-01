Raab refuses to offer more details of Crete holiday after questions from MPs

The House of Commons, for all its faults, still has its uses. Three weeks ago, the prime minister endured one of the worst days of his premiership when he had to go to the house to defend his policy and the conduct of the foreign secretary in the immediate aftermath of the evacuation of Afghanistan. It featured genuinely impassioned speeches from the likes of Tom Tugendhat, who served in the campaign and has proved a sharp and well-informed critic of the prime minister, and many more deeply damaging criticisms. Although there was no question of his resigning, though Dominic Raab remains vulnerable, it was a moment when his own party visibly and vocally attacked him. Trying to hide behind the tributes to the armed forces, he sounded risible. He had virtually no support from his own side, where he could normally count on at least a few sycophants and job seekers getting up to congratulate him on a good job well done. Boris Johnson could offer parliament nothing but excuses and evasions, and they were not having it. It was a poor performance, even by his own sloppy standards, and he did not rise to the occasion. It was not his finest hour, and far from it.