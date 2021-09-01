Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio gov ‘concerned’ over whether Bishop Sycamore meets ‘certain minimum standards’

By Ryan Gaydos
 7 days ago

Bishop Sycamore could be the target of an investigation by the Ohio Department of Education as Gov. Mike DeWine called for officials to look into the charter school. DeWine said in a statement Tuesday he was “concerned” about the reports about Bishop Sycamore following the football team’s 58-0 loss to IMG Academy two days after the school had played another high school in Pennsylvania.

