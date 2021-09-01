Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $73M Scheme to Defraud Medicare

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday a Florida man has pleaded guilty to his role in a $73 million scheme to defraud Medicare. According to DOJ, the scheme involved paying kickbacks to a telemedicine company in exchange for authorizations by doctors for medically unnecessary genetic testing. The scheme, the department added, "exploited" temporary amendments to telehealth restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic meant to ease access to care for Medicare recipients.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Us Department Of Justice#Doj#Aventura#Panda Conservation Group#1523 Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Former lawyer to pay $42 million for life insurance fraud

Defendants in the long-running case have been ordered to pay restitution to more than 200 plans. Assets were allegedly siphoned from benefits payments to buy property and used for other personal expenses. The Department of Labor recently closed an 18-year-old case it has pursued against a former lawyer who was...
Economynaturalproductsinsider.com

Blackstone Labs employee pleads guilty to conspiracy

A former employee of Blackstone Labs on Thursday pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud FDA by hiding information about illegal products labeled as dietary supplements, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. David Winsauer worked for Blackstone Labs from 2014 to 2018, and according to court documents, he helped to...
EconomyLa Crosse Tribune

Former Mercyhealth executive to plead guilty to $3 million kickback scheme

A former vice president of marketing for Mercyhealth in Janesville will plead guilty to tax evasion charges in federal court related to a $3 million kickback scheme with an Illinois-based marketing firm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, was...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Unlicensed mortgage broker pleads guilty to $4.7 million fraud scheme

On Monday, in Brooklyn Federal Court, former unlicensed mortgage broker Brent Kaufman pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto to stealing $4.7 million in mortgage refinancing proceeds that were meant to pay off the existing mortgages of his clients. When sentenced, Kaufman faces up to 30 years...
Public SafetyDetroit News

Former state worker pleads guilty in $855K embezzlement scheme

A former state environmental worker has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the state in a scheme officials alleged amounted to more than $855,000 in stolen funds. Joseph Pettit pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of uttering a publishing. The embezzlement felonies carry up to 20 years in prison or three times the money taken, while the uttering and publishing felony is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Troy, NYNEWS10 ABC

Troy man pleads guilty to defrauding more than $400,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – John R. Paeglow III, 64, of Troy, pled guilty, Tuesday, August 31 to defrauding a commercial finance company for more than $400,000. The company reportedly paid more than $400,000 to Paeglow’s book printing business for the right to collect payment for the sales of books that had not been sold nor shipped.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Exec found guilty of stealing $1.8 million in Covid benefits

A technology executive is facing a jail term after being found guilty of stealing $1.8 million in government pandemic payroll assistance. Mukund Mohan from Clyde Hill, Washington, was accused of fraud, after he misdirected some $1.8 million in state pandemic relief lending, meant to assist businesses to pay their staffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy