Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $73M Scheme to Defraud Medicare
NEW YORK – The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday a Florida man has pleaded guilty to his role in a $73 million scheme to defraud Medicare. According to DOJ, the scheme involved paying kickbacks to a telemedicine company in exchange for authorizations by doctors for medically unnecessary genetic testing. The scheme, the department added, "exploited" temporary amendments to telehealth restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic meant to ease access to care for Medicare recipients.www.genomeweb.com
