Lab Owner Pleads Guilty to $73M Scheme to Defraud Medicare

A former state environmental worker has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the state in a scheme officials alleged amounted to more than $855,000 in stolen funds. Joseph Pettit pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of uttering a publishing. The embezzlement felonies carry up to 20 years in prison or three times the money taken, while the uttering and publishing felony is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.