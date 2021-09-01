Guided hike at Crooked Farm Preserve Sept. 3
From 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike along the trails of Crooked Farm Preserve in Bristol. Crooked Farm Preserve features nearly 130 acres of forest, wetlands, and open fields, including over a mile of frontage along the Pemaquid River. Its gravel streambeds are spawning habitat for game fish, and its wetlands provide edge habitat favored by moose, white-tailed deer, mink, raccoon, fisher, fox, and otter.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
