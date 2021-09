Full report, results, photos from today's stage all can be found here. While Eiking may not survive the true mountain stages, the presence of Guillaume Martin in second overall is interesting. He finished eighth at the Tour (having employed a similar tactic of recouping time through breakaways), so he has the climbing and Grand Tour GC pedigree to now be able to think about a high overall finish once again. He's bound to lose some time in the mountain stages but has a near-five-minute buffer to 10th place now, so will be hopeful of limiting his losses.