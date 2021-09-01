Dixie Fire: Highway 44 reopens as fire continues to spread north

As the fire continues to grow in size, Highway 44 from Old Station to Highway 36 is reopening. Further evacuation orders have been lowered to warnings in Plumas County. This includes Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road. It also includes Highway 36 south to the west side of Highway 89 including Mud Lake, Soldiers Meadows and Shanghai Creek area, south to Humbug Road and west to the Butte County line.