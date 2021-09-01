Kentucky State Police Post 1 to Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
(September 1, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes. KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.www.marshallcountydaily.com
