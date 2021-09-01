Cancel
Public Health

WV reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 1, 2021, there have been 3,408,287 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 191,156 total cases and 3,106 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,114 confirmed Delta Vairant cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Webster County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Marshall County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year old male from Monroe County, a 41-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year old male from Randolph County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,994), Berkeley (14,565), Boone (2,469), Braxton (1,250), Brooke (2,436), Cabell (10,589), Calhoun (523), Clay (714), Doddridge (719), Fayette (4,210), Gilmer (1,012), Grant (1,462), Greenbrier (3,431), Hampshire (2,174), Hancock (3,081), Hardy (1,786), Harrison (7,181), Jackson (2,578), Jefferson (5,314), Kanawha (18,006), Lewis (1,771), Lincoln (1,888), Logan (3,800), Marion (5,384), Marshall (4,096), Mason (2,504), McDowell (1,951), Mercer (6,134), Mineral (3,299), Mingo (3,215), Monongalia (10,289), Monroe (1,541), Morgan (1,450), Nicholas (2,315), Ohio (4,896), Pendleton (828), Pleasants (1,063), Pocahontas (803), Preston (3,286), Putnam (6,179), Raleigh (8,249), Randolph (3,629), Ritchie (878), Roane (857), Summers (991), Taylor (1,549), Tucker (676), Tyler (957), Upshur (2,669), Wayne (3,797), Webster (730), Wetzel (1,773), Wirt (530), Wood (9,171), Wyoming (2,514).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

