Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Post-Ida Gas Lines, Power Outages Impacting Baton Rouge

By Ian Auzenne
Posted by 
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capital Region of Louisiana is among the areas of the state reeling from Hurricane Ida's impact. Schools in the region, including LSU and Southern University, will be closed through Labor Day. Gas shortages are causing problems, leaving people stranded in lines at the pumps for three hours or more at a time. Power outages are leaving people without air conditioning and are causing traffic tie-ups in and around Baton Rouge.

talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Gas Stations#Post Ida Gas Lines#Hurricane Ida#Lsu#Southern University#Wbrz Tv#Poles#West Baton Rouge Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

South Louisiana Cool Snap Coming – But When?

The weather forecast for south Louisiana has not been kind to victims of Hurricane Ida these past few days following the storm. The southern half of the state has been exposed to triple-digit heat indices almost every day this week. So, I know, especially in the storm-damaged areas where the power isn't on they are looking for a little bit of relief from Mother Nature.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

LCG Reminds Residents of Trash and Transit Schedule Changes

Lafayette Consolidated Government is reminding residents that this is a long holiday weekend, which means there may be changes in your trash and recycling collection. One of the changes that LCG wants to make people aware of is the Lafayette Transit System holiday schedule. Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021, and will resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
TrafficPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

DOTD Secretary Gives Post-Ida Update on Roads, Infrastructure

Right now, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to roads and bridges in Southeastern Louisiana. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says Wednesday is the first day his agency will set foot on Grand Isle. Before they can begin any assessments there, crews will have to clear the sand covering the roads. According to Wilson, the island is covered in two to three feet of damage.
EnvironmentPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Power Outage Map

Households across Acadiana will begin dealing with power outages as Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana. With this map, you can keep track of outages throughout Acadiana and the state. Louisiana Power Outage Map. The real- time map at poweroutages.us will help you keep track of outages in your...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Live Official Information for SE Louisiana Residents 24/7

With so many websites and social media sites, it can be overwhelming trying to keep up with Hurricane Ida and in her aftermath. Reporters in the New Orleans metro and surrounding areas have set up a way for Louisiana residents to get real-time information as it happens. Live parish by parish updates, all the information to keep you updated and informed.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

4 PM Advisory: Hurricane Ida Still Churning Through Southeast La. as Cat 4

Hurricane Ida continues to barrel through Southeast Louisiana as a low Category 4 storm, dropping from 150 mph sustained winds at landfall to 130 mph sustained winds. That's according to the 4 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ida is moving northwestward over southeastern Louisiana with a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding. Metro New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

7 p.m. Update: Ida’s Progress Slows, Weakens to Cat. 3

Hurricane Ida's winds have decreased to Category 3 level, but Southeastern Louisiana is still taking a beating from the tropical system. According to reports from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, Ida's winds destroyed homes and businesses in the Matthews area and ripped roofs off buildings in and around Houma. Meanwhile in the New Orleans area, Ida's winds have knocked out power to all of New Orleans. Homes and businesses in the area are damaged. A Jefferson Parish senior center lost its roof.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall

Hurricane Ida is now onshore. The Category 4 storm made landfall around noon at Port Fourchon with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm is still moving northwestward at 13 miles per hour. The eye will skirt past Houma before making a more northerly turn and passing between Baton Rouge and Hammond before turning to the north towards Mississippi. By that point, the storm is expected to have weakened to Category 1 strength.
EnvironmentPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Ida Now a Category 2 Hurricane

Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is now a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. The hurricane is expected to attain Category 4 strength and maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour before making landfall south of Houma on Sunday.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Woman’s Body Found in Breaux Bridge

A homicide investigation is underway after 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette was found dead early Monday morning in Breaux Bridge. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Hamilton died of multiple gunshot wounds. She was found around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Mills Highway.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Cajun Navy Ground Force Seeking Search-and-Rescue Volunteers

If you want to help the people of Southeastern Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, here is your chance. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is seeking volunteers to go into Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish, and other hard-hit areas to search for and rescue survivors and to provide other post-storm assistance. The group will stage at 8 a.m. Monday at 100 Southpark Road in Lafayette. Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of the Cajun Navy deploying to the hurricane zone. To sign up, go to crowdrelief.net.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Parking Kiosk Coming to Prominent Lot in Downtown Lafayette

Say goodbye to the parking meters, at least in one prominent parking lot in Downtown Lafayette. Starting on Wednesday, September 1st, meters will be removed from the Garfield Street Parking Lot by Lafayette Consolidated Government and replaced by a kiosk pay station. The modernizing of equipment used to collect parking payments is already in place at the Rosa Parks Lot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy