“It’s very stressful but I want everything to be perfect for everybody else,” Carter told ESSENCE. Most of us may know Reginae Carter as the daughter of rapper Lil’ Wayneand author and reality star Toya Johnson, but she’s proven to be her own mega-brand. Developing a name for herself across various industries, Reginae Carter has been tapped as a Savage x FENTY ambassador, ruled the TikTok world with hilarious video content, and starred alongside bestie and fellow celebrity kid Zonnique Pullins in both Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Now, the budding Atlanta-based actress is gearing up to launch a fashion line by the name of TomGirl with her aunt.