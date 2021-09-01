Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham, IL

Prep Soccer: Harrisburg finishes second at Effingham tournament

By Staff Report
Du Quoin Evening Call
 6 days ago

Harrisburg wrapped up the weekend, going 1-1 at the Effingham Tournament and finished 3-1 overall, finishing second out of 10 teams. The Bulldogs split a pair of games Saturday losing to Newton 2-0 and knocking off Effingham St. Anthony 3-0. Also on Saturday, Harrisburg was without three starters as the Bulldogs' leading scorer Jack Winters was out with a red card, Grant Wilson was double dipping, playing golf at Massac County and Harrisburg was without starting center back Dylan Shackleford.

www.duquoin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Harrisburg, IL
Harrisburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Effingham, IL
Sports
City
Golf, IL
City
Salem, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Soccer#Newton 2 0#Effingham St Anthony 3 0#Mt Carmel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy