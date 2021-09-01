Prep Soccer: Harrisburg finishes second at Effingham tournament

Harrisburg wrapped up the weekend, going 1-1 at the Effingham Tournament and finished 3-1 overall, finishing second out of 10 teams. The Bulldogs split a pair of games Saturday losing to Newton 2-0 and knocking off Effingham St. Anthony 3-0. Also on Saturday, Harrisburg was without three starters as the Bulldogs' leading scorer Jack Winters was out with a red card, Grant Wilson was double dipping, playing golf at Massac County and Harrisburg was without starting center back Dylan Shackleford.