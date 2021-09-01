Report: Manchester United still determined to land Haaland next summer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo's arrival this summer won't halt Manchester United's pursuit of Erling Haaland at the end of the season, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden. United exceeded their summer budget to make Ronaldo the highest-paid player at Old Trafford. However, Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland reportedly remains a priority transfer target, and United are ready to battle Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain for the 21-year-old.

Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United organise behind-closed-doors friendly next week

Manchester United will play a behind-closed-doors friendly match next week, according to reports. The Athletic claims that United will organise a friendly match in order to aide the fitness of those that won’t be departing for internationals. Phil Jones is one of the players likely to get more minutes after...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United star open to leaving before next week’s transfer deadline

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly open to leaving the club before next week’s transfer deadline. West Ham remain interested in signing Lingard after his successful loan spell with the Hammers last season, though they’re yet to meet the England international’s valuation, according to the Times. It remains...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid look to make late swoop for Kylian Mbappe after submitting £137m bid for the PSG star while Manchester United are in 'pole position' to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer

The summer transfer window is reaching its crescendo with clubs throughout Europe looking to finalise their squads before the ever-approaching deadline. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on August 31 to get their deals over the line, with the future of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane set to be the major talking point until the window's closure.
Premier LeagueHighsnobiety

Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United

Big weeks for football heavyweights. Mere days after Messi moved to PSG — shifting loads of merch all the white — Ronaldo is confirmed to return to Manchester United. Ronaldo got his start at Man U back in 2003, earning the Football Association Challenge Cup for the exceptional skill demonstrated in only his first year. Six years later, he was off to Real Madrid, followed by Juventus, where he's been since 2018.
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Chelsea, Manchester United continue battle over Saúl - reports

Saúl Ñíguez is on the brink of leaving Atlético Madrid, according to Diario AS. The Premier League is the pivot’s likely destination, with Manchester United and Chelsea FC vying for his signature. Any deal appears likely to be a loan with both an obligation to buy included in the deal — but no fee has been mentioned in any reports.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo RETURNS in sensational summer deal as superstar lands in Lisbon for Old Trafford medical - after talks with Sir Alex Ferguson which persuaded him to return

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United, the club confirmed on Thursday evening. Ronaldo was pictured touching down in Lisbon where he will soon be undertaking a medical to seal a sensational return to his former club Manchester United. With a surge of fans and photographers eager...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Tottenham Hotspur could look to land Manchester United outcast

Tottenham Hotspur could be looking to bolster their attack as there are only a few hours left until the summer transfer window closes. According to the Manchester Evening News, the London-based club continues to have an interest in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, a player they’ve had eyes on three years ago.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 - Report

Wolves remain without a Premier League point after suffering a cruel home defeat to Manchester United. Mason Greenwood’s strike 10 minutes from time earned the visitors a barely deserved victory in a match the hosts dominated for long periods. But Bruno Lage’s men ultimately paid the price for failing to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to show he's better than ever with Manchester United return: 'He will bring something completely different'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United’s rivals that Cristiano Ronaldo is on a ‘personal’ mission to prove he is still the best. United set a Premier League record of 28 straight unbeaten matches away from home as Mason Greenwood’s late winner secured a 1-0 win at Wolves, with the travelling supporters serenading their returning hero throughout the match.

