Report: Manchester United still determined to land Haaland next summer
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival this summer won't halt Manchester United's pursuit of Erling Haaland at the end of the season, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden. United exceeded their summer budget to make Ronaldo the highest-paid player at Old Trafford. However, Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland reportedly remains a priority transfer target, and United are ready to battle Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain for the 21-year-old.www.thescore.com
