CFD-Expert Wirth Research Turns to Verne Global to Go Carbon Zero

HPCwire
 6 days ago

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 — Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high intensity computing, today announced that Wirth Research, an engineering, design technology and advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) consultancy, has relocated its supercomputer to Verne Global’s data center campus in Iceland. The move enables Wirth Research to analyze, optimize and verify the performance of designs for its industry customers with zero carbon cost.

