Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Everyday Carry: Tarmac

By Sean Tirman
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Driving around in an automobile (or some other motor vehicle) is a very interesting and unique part of human life, especially when you consider how relatively new it is when put up against most of human history. Quickly, driving motor vehicles has become an activity so commonplace and everyday that many folks don’t even think about driving while they are, in fact, driving. Others, however, have come to appreciate the activity, often for numerous reasons. For these rare folks, we’ve put together this week’s everyday carry loadout. For everyone that appreciates racing and/or cruising, heading tight into turns and/or putting the pedal to the metal on straightaways, and/or some combination therein, this collection of useful, pocketable gear is for you.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarmac#Everyday Carry#Eta#The Bellroy Card Pocket#Montblanc#Edc#Cold Steel#Japanese#Griv Ex#37 Hour Power Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
ApparelPosted by
SPY

These Versatile Canvas Bags Fulfil All Your Everyday Carrying Needs

Casual day-to-day carryall options for men can get tricky. While most backpacks, briefcases and messenger bags are acceptable for the workweek, there aren’t many options for men with the same effectiveness and accessibility as a women’s purse does on the weekends. Sometimes all you need for a day out on the town is the ever-so-classic PKW trio (phone, keys, wallet) in which your front and back pockets have you covered. Other days you might need to carry along a phone charger, some sunscreen and your favorite headphones. Are you thinking about shoving all that in your pockets? Don’t even try. This is...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Swapping a Running Engine Into Another Car Takes Incredible Skill

Watch as a running motor is unmounted and transferred into another car without it shutting off. Trying to fix a car while it's running is alike open-heart surgery where the heart will devour your hand if it slips. Maybe it's fair to say, then, that skilled mechanics and surgeons should be considered equals, especially if they can perform jobs as risky and complex as transferring an engine from one car to another while it's running.
LifestylePosted by
SPY

The Best Tactical Wallets for Everyday Use

From companies like SOG and Goruck to the blogs focused on everyday carry products, there’s a lot of interest in tactical gear for people who aren’t likely to find themselves in any kind of survival or combat situation anytime soon. And while some (okay, a lot) of it goes pretty overboard, there’s a genuine value to having tactical-inspired gear in your day-to-day life, even if your day-to-day consists of heading back and forth from a desk job. A pocket knife solves far more problems than you might expect, just like an army bag can help you stay organized. Likewise, a...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Modular Everyday Adventure Backpacks

The Tropicfeel 'Nest' everyday adventure backpack is positioned as an all-rounder accessory to provide ample support for avid travelers, students, professionals and more to keep essentials securely stowed. The backpack maintains an expandable design that can grow to suit the specific needs of the user, while a modular construction allows...
Cloverdale, ORoregoncoasttoday.com

Carry on cruising

Drivers of cars, trucks and motorcycles are all welcome to join together to celebrate their love of automobiles during the annual Cloverdale Cruise-in on Saturday, Sept. 4. The casual and free event is meant to bring together enthusiasts of all kinds of vehicles, including hot rods and other vintage cars.
Bicycleshackaday.com

Extending Bicycle Will Let You Stand Out Above The Crowd

Some bicycles are built primarily for practicality, while others are more focused on novel looks. [Make It Extreme]’s latest project, the extending bicycle, falls squarely in the latter category. Built around four custom-machined pneumatic pistons, this electric bike can lift the rider about a meter into the air with the...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Buying CarsPosted by
Mens Journal

Dream Garage: The Car and Truck Auctions We’d Bid on Right Now

We’re in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on ’90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today’s lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action—and a relatively straightforward way to put one of these rides in your garage.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

High-End Hovercraft Shows Off Supercar Looks, Hybrid Powertrain

Automakers of all shapes and sizes are attempting to predict the future of mobility. Electric vehicles and autonomous cars are set to transform how we get around, but a new-ish (more on that later) creation is going in a completely different direction. It's called the VonMercier Arosa, and it's a hovercraft designed to cruise over land, water, and all types of terrain in between.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Everything You Need to Clean Your Car's Wheels and Tires

We love washing cars; it's like therapy. Wiping the sparkling hood with big, sweeping swipes of your favorite microfiber cloth is incredibly satisfying. However, once you start working your way down the panels and notice those spoked surfaces surrounded by rubber, relaxation turns to anxiety. Bending down and scrubbing between spokes caked in months' worth of brake dust and road grime can make anyone's heart sink. But have no fear! We found the top wheel and tire cleaning products on Amazon for you to try. By the time you're done spritzing, scrubbing, and shining, your wheels will be in showroom shape.
Carstorquenews.com

Could You Live in Just a CyberTruck With Camper?

Could you live in just a CyberTruck with a camper? How much would it cost? What would be available to you? How much room would you have? Let's take a look!. Let's take a look and see what it would take to live in your CyberTruck with a camper and if this would be a sustainable lifestyle. We'll take what we know, add in a little theory and speculation, and come up with cost, space/room, and available utilities/amenities.
CarsAutoweek.com

In 1968, Toyota Used These Cartoon Illustrations in Owner's Manuals

I've been doing a lot of work on my heavily customized 1969 Toyota Corona coupe lately, converting it from show-only machine to something that I can take on long road trips, and I so I've finally cracked open the factory owner's manual that came with it. This book— which turned out to be for the 1968 model year Corona— isn't the all-business sort of publication that Toyota issued for later vehicles. Instead, it's packed with entertaining cartoon illustrations.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Are The Dark Boxes Seen On Aircraft Around The Doors?

Modern aircraft are complex engineering marvels with a myriad of technological features. There are some aspects that you can’t miss, such as a plane’s engines or tail. However, certain features require closer inspection, or else you might miss them. A more subtle feature is the dark outline that surrounds each of an aircraft’s doors. But what purpose does this aspect serve?
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

This LS-Swapped 1963 GMC Truck Reminds Us of Hot Dogs, With Mustard

HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire. We were just about to order a taco when we realized that Barry Higgins' 1963 GMC C1000 wasn't a food truck at all. Instead, it was a slammable custom driver with an LS3 swap and a cool vintage canopy.
CarsLima News

Car Talk: No need to reinvent the wheel, or overpay, for cosmetic issue

I’m a loyal reader and grateful for your respect for women readers and their questions!. I own a 2005 Honda CR-V with 125,425 miles. It’s in good shape. The worst feature on the car right now is rusted wheels. I have fairly new tires and am wondering if it’s worth replacing the wheels before I need new tires again.
CarsUbergizmo

This Electric Boat Motor Will Last You An ‘Almost Unlimited Lifetime’

One of the “annoying” things about a lot of machines is that from time to time, they require maintenance. This usually means having to disrupt your day or even your company’s operations to tend to it, but it is a necessity and something that most of us have probably grown accustomed to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy