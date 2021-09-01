Everyday Carry: Tarmac

Driving around in an automobile (or some other motor vehicle) is a very interesting and unique part of human life, especially when you consider how relatively new it is when put up against most of human history. Quickly, driving motor vehicles has become an activity so commonplace and everyday that many folks don’t even think about driving while they are, in fact, driving. Others, however, have come to appreciate the activity, often for numerous reasons. For these rare folks, we’ve put together this week’s everyday carry loadout. For everyone that appreciates racing and/or cruising, heading tight into turns and/or putting the pedal to the metal on straightaways, and/or some combination therein, this collection of useful, pocketable gear is for you.