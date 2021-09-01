Pinecrest Students Tackle New Challenges at N.C. School of Science and Math
A select group of Moore County high school students are broadening their horizons through the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics this fall. The state’s flagship public school for upperclassmen accepted five students from Pinecrest into its junior class: Matthew Goodman and Jonathan Sullivan into the residential school and Allison Salazar, Zoe Wall and Marco Wellener into its online dual enrollment program.www.thepilot.com
Comments / 0