Law

Legal challenge launched against Dr Kerry Chant and Brad Hazzard over mandatory Covid jabs for frontline workers - as lawyers claim requirement 'strips citizens of their basic human rights'

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A legal challenge to mandatory Covid-19 vaccine requirements for some NSW workers has been launched in the state's highest court, as virus infections continue to climb by more than a thousand cases per day.

Sydney solicitor Tony Nikolic on Wednesday filed the suit against Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant in the NSW Supreme Court, with the matter due to be heard for the first time on Friday.

Law firm Ashley, Francina, Leonard and Associates argues the public health orders requiring 'a broad class of workers' be vaccinated is illegal and unconstitutional, as are the extra powers granted to police to enforce public health orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3d3s_0bjXZYgl00
The law firm claims to have received thousand of enquiries from frontline workers who oppose the new public health orders (pictured, NSW Police surrounding a Sydney protestor)

'We have received thousands of inquiries from front-line workers - police, paramedics, nurses, aged care (staff), doctors, firefighters - construction workers, teachers, airline staff, miners, truck drivers, university students, mums and dads and, importantly, employers,' a spokesperson said in a statement.

'It is our view that vaccine compulsion strips citizens of their basic human rights, including their right to work, their right to bodily integrity and their right to informed consent to medical treatment without coercion.'

The suit will seek a declaration that the NSW public health orders are invalid and a ban on any further orders made by Mr Hazzard and Dr Chant.

'No-one is above the law, including ministers and public health officers.'

A response has been sought from Dr Chant and Mr Hazzard.

Mr Nikolic has advertised for plaintiffs to join the suit on the firm's website and social media network Telegram, the platform used to organise and incite anti-lockdown protests across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T6di_0bjXZYgl00
The suit will look to ban Mr Hazzard and Dr Chant from enforcing any further orders, as their current laws are invalid (pictured, police preparing for Sydney's 'freedom rally' on August 21)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMyfi_0bjXZYgl00
The challenge claims that public health orders implemented by Mr Hazzard (pictured) and Dr Chant are illegal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oALby_0bjXZYgl00
The public health orders require mandatory vaccination for frontline workers (pictured, Dr Chant addressed media on Tuesday)

In a post to Telegram on Saturday, Mr Nikolic praised politicians like Craig Kelly, Reverend Fred Nile and Pauline Hanson for their opposition to mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns.

'You are born free, free to choose, freedom from arbitrary detention, freedom of bodily integrity - don't give it away for free,' he said.

'Don't be be bullied.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iUSG_0bjXZYgl00
Sydney solicitor Tony Nikolic (pictured) has filed a lawsuit against Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant

