Inside the incredible 1,850km road trip of 'boot bandit' mum and her daughter who were caught sneaking into Queensland from NSW hidden in a car on her THIRD border crossing attempt - and the desperate reason they blatantly broke Covid rules

A mother-of-five has explained why she smuggled her own mum into Queensland hidden in a car boot in breach of Covid restrictions.

Zowie Burford told the wild story of the at least 1,850km drive from Adelaide that earned Paula, 49, the nickname 'boot bandit' in a lengthy video.

She said the illegal trip was a mercy dash to bring her sick, homeless mother to her town of Warwick in southeast Queensland for 'possible cancer' treatment because the waitlist was too long in South Australia.

The pair unsuccessfully tried to evade police checkpoints and eventually returned to Warwick on foot through 'swamps' at night - but not before her mum tried to cross the border in the boot of their Commodore.

Ms Burford claimed the dramatic caper earned her so much notoriety than she and her five children - aged one, three, four, five, and 15 - were kicked out of their Warwick rental property and made homeless.

The bizarre moment that police found Paula Burford in the Commodore's boot on August 18 was captured on police bodycam at a Covid border checkpoint in Goondiwindi, about 350km southwest of Brisbane.

At the time, Queensland police said it was the third time the woman was caught trying to smuggle herself into the state.

Footage of the extraordinary discovery shows an officer inspect the vehicle and quickly realise something is wrong.

'There is someone in the back here mate,' he said to male driver of the tow truck. 'Jump out.'

Ms Burford posted her video online on Tuesday owning up to the pair's exploits in an effort to quieten 'the haters' and to describe the severe consequences she claims to have faced.

'Hi everyone my name is Zowie I am the daughter of "boot bandit", Paula,' she began.

'On July 28 I flew over from Brisbane to Adelaide - I'm from Warwick - because my mum was homeless, and for severe medical reasons.'

Ms Burford claimed her mum had been on a waiting list for medical tests for 'possible cancer' for three months.

'She was concerned about wait times in South Australia, she had lost about 13kg and the blood tests had ruled out an infection,' she said.

She intended to bring her mother back to Queensland as she was so unwell she was bleeding from her anus.

'I'm not on normal TV, it's always Netflix for the kids... so I was unaware that I couldn't come back into Queensland,' she said.

Ms Burford's rambling video defence of her and her mother jumps to their attempt to cross back into Queensland in Goondiwindi.

'So we were stopped at Goondiwindi border... we ended up sleeping in the car that night,' she explained.

She said 'her dying grandfather' paid for three nights accommodation in nearby Moree, while the pair tried to work out what to do.

She claimed in that time to have received permission from local police and health authorities to cross the border, given her circumstances.

Ms Burford and her mum then managed to find a 'Christian couple' to put them up in a train carriage on their property for three weeks - before they again tried to cross the border in mid-August.

They were pulled over by local police after driving through Goondiwindi and ordered to go back to NSW.

At this point, Ms Burford claims she got out of her mother's car and decided to walk the remaining distance home to Warwick.

This is very unlikely as it is a distance of almost 200km and would take 39 hours of non-stop walking.

'I said mum let me out I don't care any more I'm sick of this,' she said.

'I went through swamps, paddocks [past] wild boars and I'm petrified of the dark. All I cared about was to wake up to my children.'

Once home, she hatched a new plan to get her mum into Queensland.

'I got home and ended up paying for my mum's stuff to be towed on a trailer by a tow truck,' Ms Burford said.

'I told mum to hide in the boot. I just wanted to get her here. They found her in the boot as you all know.'

Paula was ordered out of the boot and received her first $4,135 fine for failing to comply with a public health direction - and again returned to NSW.

Like her daughter had, Paula trekked through paddocks to cross the border through farmland.

Her daughter picked her up and the pair drove to Warwick.

'I picked her up, brought her home and she was later found at my house,' Ms Burford said.

'She was not arrested but they handcuffed her to take her out of the house and fined her and put her in isolation.'

Paula was ordered to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court where received a second $4,135 fine.

'My house was all over the news so my landlord has now kicked me out cos my lease was due for renewal so now I'm gonna be homeless with five children,' Ms Burford said in the video.

Ms Burford claimed she knows several people allowed to drive interstate and return to Queensland at the same time and that her treatment was harsh.

'I've done everything asked of me and this is how its turned out, me homeless in two months and my mum having an $8,000 fine - yes that's probably our own fault, I understand that,' she said.

Ms Burford closed her video saying: 'Everyone stay safe and don't do what I've done.'

Paula Burford is believed to be back home in South Australia.