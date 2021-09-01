Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

The Jewelry Designer Purposely Making Imperfect Pieces

By Andrew Nguyen, @reignofdynasty
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Love is a CFDA Award–winning jewelry designer inspired by many things: astronomy, astrology, alchemy, and early American and Mexican silver traditions, to name a few. It all translates to handmade pieces that sort of look like ancient treasures. This spring, her signature design aesthetic carried over to “Ceremonial,” a new collection of nine engagement rings and five bands.

