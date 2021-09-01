COVID-19 Cases Heading In The Wrong Direction, Hamilton County Leaders Say
A few months ago, Hamilton County was seeing its lowest COVID-19 case numbers in nearly a year. Now, the county is trending toward the wrong direction again, officials say. Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus held a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday to discuss escalating cases due to the delta variant's rapid spread. This was the first county briefing in three months. Since then, more than 8,000 people have contracted the coronavirus. More than 5,000 cases are currently active.www.wvxu.org
